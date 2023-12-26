Beyoncé's birthplace goes up in flames at Christmas

Superstar Beyoncé was born in 1981 in a two-storey house on Rosedale Street in Houston. Many fans still make pilgrimages to the building. But on Christmas Eve, it suddenly caught fire. When the fire department arrived, flames were shooting out of the second floor.

The house where singer Beyoncé spent the first five years of her life went up in flames on the night of Christmas Day. Fortunately, no one was injured in the fire in Houston.

As reported by "TMZ" and others, firefighters were called to the house in the city's third district at around 2 am. Flames were leaping from the second floor, but the emergency services were able to fight the fire within just ten minutes. The occupants - a family with two small children - were able to save themselves so that no one was harmed.

Beyoncé's parents bought the two-storey house in 1981, the year the singer was born. The future superstar spent the first part of her childhood there, living there until she was around five years old. Beyoncé was born as the first child of sales manager Mathew Knowles and hairdresser Célestine Ann "Tina" Beyoncé, who ran her own business. Her father has African roots and her mother also has African, French, Indian and Irish roots. Beyoncé Knowles' first name comes from her mother's maiden name.

Investigations into the cause of the fire continue

Before sister Solange Knowles was born, the family moved house. Apart from Solange, Beyonce has a half-brother and a half-sister on her father's side. Her father, Mathew Knowles, has a son named Nixon and a daughter named Koi from different relationships.

Built in 1946, the brick building on Rosedale Street where Byoncé was born was last for sale in 2019. It has three bedrooms, three bathrooms and a spiral staircase leading to offices on the third floor. Although Beyoncé's family has not lived there for a long time, many fans make a pilgrimage to the house. Sightseeing tours also stop there. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined and the investigation is still ongoing.

Read also:

Source: www.ntv.de