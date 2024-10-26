Beyoncé is serving as Harris's "maternal figure" in her advertisement.

During her political events, Kamala Harris often receives backing from prominent figures in the entertainment and music sectors. In Houston, popular singer Beyoncé and her Destiny's Child colleague Kelly Rowland showed up, representing the Democrats and addressing the crowd.

Appearing at a campaign event for the Democratic nominee in Texas, Beyoncé encouraged the audience to exercise their right to vote. "We are all part of something greater," she declared on a Friday evening in her hometown of Houston. "We have to vote, and we need you."

Harris is currently campaigning in Texas, where securing a victory in the presidential election is typically seen as difficult, given the state's Republican leanings. Beyoncé's involvement in the event may have helped generate more interest in the Democrat's campaign.

"I'm not here as a celebrity, I'm not here as a politician. I'm here as a mother," Beyoncé clarified. She expressed her concern for the world her children and others will grow up in, longing for "a world where we have the freedom to make decisions about our bodies, a world that is not divided." The Houston event was strategically positioned to put Harris' focus back on reproductive rights, with women impacted by Texas' stringent abortion laws also participating.

"It's time for America to sing a new tune. Our voices echo a chorus of unity," Beyoncé proclaimed on stage, alongside Kelly Rowland. Rowland also had something to add: "This is a moment where we take the pen away from those writing an American history of division and hate," she stated. "We're taking the pen back."

Unlike her 2016 performance at Hillary Clinton's campaign event in Cleveland, Beyoncé did not treat the audience to any of her hit songs at this rally. However, she had previously granted Harris' campaign the permission to use her song "Freedom" in the first advertisement for her presidential bid.

