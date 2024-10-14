Beverage corporation in Canada sparks debate following Simu Liu's allegations of cultural misappropriation

In a recent episode of CBC's "Dragons' Den," actor Simu Liu appeared as a special guest and potential investor. The founders of a Quebec-based boba tea brand named Bobba were featured, requesting funding to expand their business.

Boba tea, a popular Taiwanese tea beverage, has gained traction inclusively with tapioca balls, has been on the rise in recent years.

Tension between Liu and Bobba founders Sebastien Fiset and Jess Frenette was palpable during their presentation. Frenette characterized boba tea as a "fashionable, sugary drink" with consumers often skeptical about its ingredients.

Liu interjected, stating, "Alright, alright. I know exactly what's in it, so carry on."

Fiset presented Bobba as a fresh take on traditional boba tea, claiming he and Frenette reimagined it as a convenient, healthier ready-to-drink beverage.

He boasted that their disruption of the market was due to their "simple," top-notch ingredients such as high-quality tea, fruit juice, and Popping Bobba—edible pearls filled with fruit juice, according to their website.

Liu, a Canadian of Chinese descent, raised concerns about their description of "disrupting" the market, labeling it "cultural appropriation."

"There's a problem with taking something specifically Asian in origin and 'improving' upon it—which I have an issue with," Liu asserted.

When Liu asked if there was any Asian representation in their staff, Frenette and Fiset responded that their "best partner" is based in Taiwan and responsible for creating their recipes. According to their website, the flavors are developed in Canada, while the pearls are sourced from their provider in Taiwan.

Liu decided against investing, stating, "I want to help bring boba to the masses, but not like this."

"I launched this venture company with several objectives, one of which is to empower minority entrepreneurs. Here, I see that this isn't happening, and I feel that I would be assisting a business profiting from something deeply meaningful to my cultural background," Liu explained.

The situation sparked controversy, leading to statements from the Bobba founders, Liu, and "Dragons' Den" investor Manjit Minhas, who invested in the product during the broadcast, addressing the discourse and condemning the subsequent online harassment and threats faced by Frenette and Fiset.

Liu posted a video to TikTok on Saturday, expressing his belief that Fiset and Frenette had pitched their business "in good faith."

"There were elements of the pitch that I disagreed with and as a result, decided against investing; however, this does not mean that they should be subjected to harassment and threats. I believe that they deserve grace," Liu expressed.

The show echoed Liu's sentiments in a statement on Saturday.

Bobba apologized for the harm inflicted through their words and actions during the episode, acknowledging that Liu had made significant points about cultural appropriation.

"We recognize the mistakes made during our discussion of the cultural significance and origins of boba tea on the show, and we welcome this learning opportunity," the company stated.

Fiset and Frenette's choice of words proved inappropriate when discussing the cultural nuances and origins of boba tea on the show, the company said.

"We will reevaluate our branding, product packaging, and marketing strategies to ensure they showcase a respectful and accurate representation of our Taiwanese partnership and the cultural foundations of boba tea," the statement read.

Ultimately, Fiset and Frenette struck a deal with Minhas, who invested $1 million for an 18% stake in their company, saying that there's potential for "new perspectives" on such products that don't necessarily have to adhere to traditional norms.

Minhas announced her decision to withdraw her investment on Sunday, following reflection, due diligence, and listening to the opinions of others.

"Dragons' Den" has spanned fifteen seasons and is based off a Japanese show with the identical concept, which first aired in 2001.

The entertainment industry took notice of the controversial discussion between Liu and Bobba's founders, with many producers and influencers expressing their views on cultural appropriation in entertainment.

Despite the controversy, Bobba's appearance on "Dragons' Den" led to an increase in public interest in their product, resulting in increased sales and online buzz about their boba tea.

Read also: