After injury - "Better than expected": gymnast Seitz keeps an eye on the Olympics

The German record-breaking gymnastics champion Elisabeth Seitz believes she is on the right track in her fight for a comeback and still has her sights firmly set on the 2024 Olympic Games. "I'm right on schedule," the 30-year-old told the German Press Agency with regard to her physical progress. "Mentally, I'm doing even better than I thought. I always expected there to be a setback. Fortunately, none have come so far."

The 25-time German champion tore her Achilles tendon in training at the beginning of September and subsequently missed the World Championships in Belgium. In the summer, she wants to secure the last quota place for the German gymnasts for the Games in Paris from July 26 to August 11. Whether she will also compete at the European Championships in Italy before then is still open. "I wouldn't need it to be ready for the German championships," said Seitz about the event in April. "But it would be nice to do gymnastics there because the competition break is already long enough."

Seitz has been training on her showpiece apparatus, the uneven bars, again for a good three weeks. "But I'm only increasing my workload slowly," she reported. It is important to land carefully on the dismount and only on the left foot if possible. The MTV Stuttgart athlete also invests a lot of time in physiotherapy and strength training. She tries to strengthen her calf muscles on the treadmill. "They still look a bit weak," said Seitz.

Overall, however, she has her sights firmly set on her fourth Olympic participation, said the German top athlete. After the diagnosis, it helped her enormously to have a lot of positive people around her, she said. "It's my injury," said Seitz. "But I'm not alone."

German Gymnastics Federation

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de