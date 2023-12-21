Association of Judges - Better pay demanded in the jurisdiction

The Association of Judges has agreed with the trade unions' criticism of the planned amendment to Mecklenburg-Vorpommern's salary law. Only a few judges in the lower experience levels would benefit from this. "Appreciation for many years of service is therefore lacking," complained the association of judges in a press release published in Schwerin on Thursday. The state government continues to pursue a pay policy based on cash flow, although such an approach was classified as unconstitutional years ago.

Finance Minister Heiko Geue (SPD) had announced on Tuesday that he would increase the salaries of civil servants who are just starting their careers and civil servants with children. With these changes, which will benefit around 17,500 civil servants in the state, the state is reacting to previous and upcoming increases in the citizens' allowance. Despite the planned transfer of the wage agreement of the federal states from 9 December to the civil service sector, the necessary pay gap could no longer be maintained in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern without further measures.

The police union (GdP) and the DGB had complained that even with the announced changes, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania was still lagging behind in the state pay rankings.

According to the Association of Judges, the salaries of judges and public prosecutors in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, as in Germany as a whole, remain at the lower end of the income scale of their colleagues in Europe. "Today, law firms pay career starters several times more than what they earn as judges and public prosecutors. The judiciary is not up to the challenges of generational change in this way," warned the association of judges. It would not be possible to recruit enough qualified newcomers and the rule of law would bleed out.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de