Bette Midler humorously suggests that Lindsay Lohan's involvement in her show "Bette" could have led to its downfall.

In a discussion on David Duchovny's podcast, "Fail Better with David Duchovny," Middler spoke about her unsuccessful 2000 CBS sitcom, "Bette." She labeled the show a "big mistake" and revealed that "it was the wrong motivation."

"I didn't grasp the media world of television," Middler admitted to Duchovny. "I watched it, appreciated it, and even enjoyed it, but I had no idea what it took to create it."

Not only was she unprepared for the show's pace and hierarchy, but it also experienced major changes from its original pilot. In the initial version, a young Lindsay Lohan was set to play Middler's daughter.

"I had no idea things could change like that," Middler explained. "Lindsay Lohan was cast as my daughter in the pilot. But after the pilot, she decided she no longer wanted to be a part of it, or she had other priorities. So, Lindsay Lohan is no longer a part of the show. Now what?"

This created a high degree of disarray, according to Middler. Duchovny noted that according to standard practice, performers aren't allowed to leave a project.

"I was aware of that, but if I had understood my responsibilities to stand up and say, 'This is unacceptable, I'm taking legal action,' I would have done so," she shared.

Middler also mentioned her dissatisfaction with the speed of production. She brought up a time when she appeared on David Letterman's late-night talk show, where she was inquired about how production was going.

"It's the worst thing that's ever happened to me in my life," she recalled her response.

This response didn't sit well, resulting in her termination.

"The next day, my lawyer called me at 9 am and told me, 'You've been fired,'" Middler said. "I was so delighted not to have to keep filming anymore."

CNN contacted Lohan's representatives for comment.

