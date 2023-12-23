Appearance at the "Helene Fischer Show - Beth Ditto raves about the TV show

"The Helene Fischer Show" returns on Christmas Day after a three-year break. Host, singer and acrobat Helene Fischer (39) will welcome national and international guests such as Beatrice Egli (35), Peter Maffay (74), Ben Zucker (40) and ESC winner Loreen (40). Also expected are comedienne Tahnee (31), Twenty4Tim (23), the ensemble from the musical "Moulin Rouge", rapper Shirin David (28) and the US band Gossip led by singer Beth Ditto (42). The latter has now provided an insight into her performance with her German music colleague on Instagram.

Lots of glitter and duets

"Explosions, fire, glitter, wigs, duets....we had the BEST time at the Helene Fischer show!", the band wrote on a clip in which Beth Ditto appears to be singing the band's well-known song "Heavy Cross" on stage with Helene Fischer. The singer wears a colorful glitter dress with a blonde wig, while Fischer opts for a more classic sleeveless pinstripe suit in dark grey. "You can see it on December 25 on ZDF! Thank you for letting us be there," the post continues.

Twenty4Tim had also previously given an insight into his guest appearance. "Dreams come true," wrote the social media star in a joint picture with the pop singer, who is wearing a silver glitter dress. The 23-year-old can be seen in a black and red outfit à la "Moulin Rouge". "On December 25, you can finally see our performance together on the 'Helene Fischer Show'."

The recorded "Helene Fischer Show" will be broadcast - as usual before the Corona break - on December 25 at 8:15 pm on ZDF.

Source: www.stern.de