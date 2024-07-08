Literature - Bestselling book so far in 2024: Heidenreich's "Ageing"

The author, literary critic, and former television host Elke Heidenreich has landed the bestseller of the year in Germany with her essay book on aging. "Altern is the most successful book so far this year," Media Control announced on Monday in Baden-Baden. The thought-provoking work, published by Hanser Berlin Verlag, has touched many hearts since the beginning of the year, Media Control, the creator of the bestseller lists, wrote on Instagram. Heidenreich (81) shed light on the theme of aging in "Altern" in a very personal and wise way.

"Altern" is so successful that the gap to the other bestsellers of the year is significant, Media Control stated on Monday in Baden-Baden. The second place among the hardcover half-year winners is taken by the Caspar-David-Friedrich book "The Magic of Silence" by Florian Illies (S. Fischer Verlag), and the third place is taken by the Carl-Mørck thriller "Betrayed" by Jussi Adler-Olsen (dtv Verlagsgesellschaft).

The tenacious and opinionated bestseller queen Heidenreich lives in Cologne. She studied Germanistics and Theater Science and worked in radio and television. Her work has been awarded multiple times.

