Colors are seen - Best floral designer in the competition

The best mix of creativity and craftsmanship wins: The German Floristry Championship is kicking off at Bikini Berlin. Until Saturday, the nine best florists from across Germany, including Berlin's Lukas Ernle who honed his skills in Bavaria, will compete against each other. This year's theme is: Peace. "In light of the current global political situation marked by conflicts and uncertainties, the German Floristry Championship invites you to send a message of love, harmony, and hope through the language of flowers," says Victoria Salomon, chair of the jury.

Participants will be challenged to create various floral designs, including bar or table decoration that interprets a multicultural gathering, a room object suitable for the event venue "Bikini Berlin" as a symbol of rebirth, and a floral peace column. The competition is open to the public. From 10:00 AM each day, visitors can watch the floral designers at work. The event is organized by the Association of German Florists and Fleurop AG.

