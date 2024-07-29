Tourney in Lille - "Best basketball experience ever" - German ladies surprise

After a surprise upset against the European champion, Germany's top basketballer was simply proud. "Belgium has always been a team I've admired. And now we're beating them, that means a lot to me," said WNBA star Satou Sabally after the unexpected 83:69 victory against the international powerhouse, a victory that was particularly surprising in terms of height.

In the first game of the German women's basketball team in Olympic history, Sabally shone brightly despite her months-long break due to shoulder surgery in Lille, leading the team with 17 points in front of more than 20,000 spectators at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy. "I think that was the best basketball experience I've ever had," said the 26-year-old from the Dallas Wings on ARD. "It was really cool. It shows that many people want to watch women's basketball."

However, the joy of the perfect Olympic debut was also mixed with concern for her two years younger sister Nyara, who had to leave the court visibly dazed and supported by staff after a collision. "I think she's okay," said Satou Sabally after the game. "We also wanted to win for her, that always gives extra energy."

Head coach Lisa Thomaidis was thrilled with her team's performance, which was virtually insignificant internationally just two years ago. "We've made history today, despite all the adversity with injuries and illnesses. That's incredible and amazing," said the Canadian.

With the victory, the German team took a big step towards the knockout round in Paris. In the second group game, Germany will face Japan on Thursday (11:00 a.m.). The last opponent in the preliminary round will then be top favorite USA on Sunday. "The Olympics were the dream, Paris is now the goal," said Satou Sabally.

Fiebich leads the team initially

The German team showed no nerves in its Olympic debut. Leonie Fiebich, 24, from WNBA club New York Liberty, took charge in the first quarter, hitting two important threes early on and providing some calm in the arena, which was predominantly filled with Belgian fans.

Germany also coped well with the absence of long-standing performers Svenja Brunckhorst and Sonja Greinacher. The duo had also qualified for the Olympics in 3x3 and had to choose one competition. They ultimately chose 3x3 in Paris, also because the German Basketball Association found high-quality American replacement Peterson on the point guard position.

20-year-old talent impresses

Brunckhorst and Greinacher could watch the game in Paris in peace, where they will start against the USA in the 3x3 competition on Tuesday. By halftime, the German team had already surprisingly built a 21-point lead in height.

In the second half, the highly-rated Belgians improved, but the German team kept its nerve in the few critical phases and could also rely on the great talent Frieda Buhner. The 20-year-old stepped up after Nyara Sabally's exit and scored strong 11 points. "I just love Frieda," said Satou Sabally.

