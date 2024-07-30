- Berlin's third-graders are bad at math and German.

Nearly half of Berlin's third-graders struggle with reading and math. Comparisons in the third grade study of the last school year showed that in German reading and listening, around 43 percent did not meet the minimum standards, as the education administration reported. In math, it was even 46 percent. In both subjects, the level has deteriorated compared to the previous year. Previously, "Tagesspiegel" and "Berliner Morgenpost" had reported.

The comparison tests (Vera 3 and Vera 8) are tests that all federal states basically participate in. All students in Germany work on the same test tasks. According to the Institute for School Quality of the states of Berlin and Brandenburg, elementary school students who do not meet the minimum standard lack basic knowledge to ensure a successful transition from elementary school to secondary education.

Level also poor for eighth-graders

Even the eighth-graders of integrated secondary schools and comprehensive schools in Berlin performed poorly in the comparison tests. More than half (62 percent) of the students did not manage to reach the minimum standard in reading. In math, it was even almost three-quarters (74 percent). The results for spelling were better, with just over a third (30 percent) not reaching the minimum level. Few reached the upper level of competence, according to the education administration.

In contrast, students at gymnasiums performed significantly better. In math, for example, only 13 percent of eighth-graders did not meet the minimum standards in the area of numbers, and 21 percent in the area of data and probability. In reading, 12 percent of students did not reach the minimum level, and in spelling, only one percent.

Results "cause for concern"

The results are "cause for concern," said Berlin's Senator for Education, Katharina Günther-Wünsch (CDU). "Both in elementary schools and in secondary schools, the results are worse than before, and Berlin continues to perform poorly in the federal comparison. That is not acceptable." Improving education quality is one of the top educational policy goals in Berlin. Already decided measures to improve the level must be further developed.

