According to the Senator for Education - Berlin's pupils remain below average for a long time

According to Education Senator Katharina Günther-Wünsch, it will be a long time before Berlin's pupils are back in the middle of the league table in state comparisons. In comparative studies last school year, Berlin performed unusually poorly and the education administration announced consequences. "I assume that it will take between five and eight years before the measures show measurable changes," Günther-Wünsch told the "Berliner Morgenpost" (Thursday) when asked when the results in Berlin could at least move back towards the midfield.

Berlin performs poorly in comparative studies

For example, in the comparative tests known as Vera, only 35 percent of third-graders in Berlin achieved the minimum standards in reading. In mathematics, 37 percent did not reach the minimum level. In the education monitor published at the end of August on behalf of the business-oriented Initiative Neue Soziale Marktwirtschaft (INSM), Berlin came in 15th place ahead of Bremen.

"Thanks to the comparative tests, we have a lot of data, which can be very useful in principle. Our task now must be to consistently evaluate this data, draw conclusions and implement sensible measures," said Günther-Wünsch. "The goal is very clear: the pupils must improve in German and math."

Günther-Wünsch announces new positions

There are short-term measures to achieve this, such as the new positions at elementary school from the next school year. "These subject leaders in German and math should take a close look at the results of the comparative tests and then decide what is needed at their school to improve the results," said the CDU politician. "In the medium term, the focus must also be placed on the beginning of the education chain, on early childhood education in nurseries. Language deficits must be recognized and compensated for as early as possible."

Source: www.stern.de