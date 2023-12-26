"More complex operational situation" - Berlin's police commissioner: Biggest New Year's Eve operation in decades

Berlin's police are preparing for a large-scale operation due to the riots at the turn of the year last year and against the backdrop of the war in the Gaza Strip. "It's the biggest police operation on New Year's Eve in recent decades," Police Commissioner Barbara Slowik told the German Press Agency. "This is mainly due to the Middle East conflict, which makes the operational situation much more challenging and complex."

Last year, there were firecrackers thrown and other attacks on police officers, firefighters and paramedics in parts of Berlin and other major German cities. The riots sparked harsh criticism and controversial political debates.

Police presence to be significantly increased on New Year's Eve in Berlin

"On New Year's Eve, we will have 2,000 to 2,500 Berlin police officers and support from Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and the federal police on duty," Slowik announced. "At the same time, the number of patrol cars will be increased from the usual 150 at night to 220." That is another 1,000 police officers in the patrol cars and at the stations. In addition, there would be 500 federal police officers at the S-Bahn stations and long-distance train stations.

One reason for the significant increase in police numbers is the experience of the past year. "We are significantly increasing protection for the fire department and other emergency services. And we are also very present on the streets in the relevant districts," said Slowik. "Added to this is the emotionalization caused by the conflict in the Middle East and the immense need to protect Jewish and Israeli people and institutions. We assume that these emotions will also be acted out on the streets."

Looking back on last New Year's Eve, Slowik said that the sheer number of attacks on police officers, firefighters and other rescue workers was not much higher than in the years before coronavirus in 2018 and 2019. "There were a similar number of attacks in the past. However, the quality of the attacks was new last year, for example when rescue workers were lured into suspected ambushes and attacked."

Berlin's Governing Mayor Kai Wegner announced a decisive approach against riots on New Year's Eve. "We have taken all the necessary precautions to ensure that the rule of law is enforced," the CDU politician told the German Press Agency. "We know that it can be challenging in certain parts of the city. I can only appeal to everyone: Let's celebrate New Year's Eve peacefully with each other, and let's also be exuberant," Wegner said. "But anyone who attacks police and firefighters must expect a very consistent response from the rule of law."

Wegner: Police and judiciary are optimally prepared

The police will have a strong presence in places where riots can be expected. "The judiciary will also be on standby on New Year's Eve to check arrest warrants or initiate follow-up investigations," said the head of government and CDU state chairman. "We are aware that the security situation in our city has been even tenser since October 7 than it was before:"

Slowik announced, "We are directly on site at various guards and hotspots and are in direct radio contact. Depending on the situation, we will accompany and protect the emergency services in the operational area."

This applies in particular to Gesundbrunnen, Nord-Neukölln, Gropiusstadt, the High-Deck-Siedlung, Schöneberg and also certain areas in Lichtenrade in the south of Berlin, where the worst outbreak of violence occurred a year ago. A whole series of measures such as barriers and controls are planned for the three fireworks ban zones in Sonnenallee in Neukölln, Schöneberg and Alexanderplatz.

The police will of course also be accompanying the big celebration at the Brandenburg Gate, which will be much bigger than in previous years with 65,000 visitors, said Slowik. "We are also keeping an eye on the Last Generation climate protection group in order to prevent such actions or put an end to them as quickly as possible."

