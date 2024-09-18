Berlin's party boat roof succumbs, resulting in nine reported injuries.

At approximately 120 individuals were having a good time aboard a party boat on the Spree when tragedy struck. The roof of the vessel caved in, causing chaos. The local fire department responded promptly, stationed at Fischerinsel in Berlin-Middle. They confirmed that four individuals sustained serious injuries, while five others suffered minor ones, according to reports.

In an update, the fire department stated that nine people were injured in total. The details surrounding the incident are still under investigation. Initial reports suggest that the roof of the party boat collapsed. The number of initially reported injuries was around 30.

The exact sequence of events is yet to be clarified. Furthermore, there are no concrete explanations regarding the cause of the incident. The "Bild" newspaper reports that the partygoers were found dancing on the hatches of the "Heimatland" just short of 9 pm. As they danced, the hatches suddenly gave way, plunging into the depths below.

A witness to the event told the newspaper: "There were performances happening on the boat. The roof collapsed, there were people on it, people beneath it." Another eyewitness added: "It was a performance on a boat, but you could also relax on the roof. As the second act was wrapping up, a section of the roof collapsed." The newspaper also mentioned that carpets were spread out on the roof, as evidenced by photos.

The fire department dispatched a large team of emergency responders to the scene at Fischerinsel. The damaged boat was located on the Spree. The surrounding water and shoreline were searched with the assistance of a multifunctional boat, as reported by the fire department. However, no additional individuals were found in the water. The injured were transported to nearby hospitals. A rescue helicopter was also deployed at the scene. The fire department confirmed that numerous individuals were evaluated and then attended to by the emergency services.

Were people dancing on the roof?

Yes, according to witnesses and the "Bild" newspaper, people were dancing on the roof of the party boat just before the collapse.

The incident occurred on a party boat hosted by the European Union for its employees, as suggested by some sources. Despite the festive atmosphere, the roof caved in during a performance, injuring several people.

Read also: