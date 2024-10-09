Berlin's Panda Cubs Witness their Initial Sight in the World for the First Time

After six weeks of existence, the Berlin Zoo's panda twins made their visual debut. Initially, subtle blinks were noticeable over the weekend, but on Monday, they fully opened their eyes, as the zoo announced. Zoo director Andreas Knieriem clarified, "Our panda duo is now 48 days old. Typically, the young open their eyes between the 40th and 50th day. Their timing for this milestone is simply spot-on." The clarity of their current vision remains uncertain. However, it's expected to enhance daily and weekly, according to the zoo.

Commencing October 16th, these adorable panda cubs will be available for public viewing. Their sleeping area will be moved into the mother's indoor enclosure each day from 1:30 PM to 2:30 PM. At a given moment, one cub will be visible while the other remains with their mother in the rear area. Biologist and panda caretaker Florian Sicks elaborated, "The thick glass of the indoor enclosure muffles external sounds and maintains a consistent temperature." It's rare for both cubs to be absent from sight. Flashing photography, tapping on the glass, and excessive noise are off-limits. Staff will ensure the environment stays tranquil.

The twins were born on August 22nd. Director Knieriem confirmed, "Both babies have gained quite a bit of weight." They currently tip the scales at approximately 2.23 kilograms and 2.315 kilograms. For the second time in Germany, pandas gave birth. The birth of Pit and Paule five years ago was the first within Germany, sparking fervor beyond Berlin. Both cubs were also born to mother Meng Meng, who was artificially inseminated again in March of this year.

