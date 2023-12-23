Berlin's ambassador in Moscow: Putin is "not at all willing to negotiate"

In the diplomat's view, there is also no indication that Putin could be replaced. Putin's re-election is to be expected, said Lambsdorff. He does not "currently recognize any fault lines in the Putin system". Nor had he been able to "recognize any indication" that the Kremlin leader's health "might not be good".

The German ambassador considers further tightened EU sanctions against Moscow to be "demonstrably" effective. Sanctions are "not a light switch", said Lambsdorff. "You don't turn on a sanction and change the behavior of the sanctioned side at the same time." Sanctions are there to "drive up the costs of certain behavior. And that has been proven to happen".

Lambsdorff noted a cautious move away from war among the Russian population. "There is more of a diffuse longing for peace among the normal population," said the German diplomat. Surveys show "that the desire for a return to normality is very strong". Many people were bothered by the inflation and the limited travel opportunities due to the sanctions.

Former FDP foreign policy expert Lambsdorff took up his post in August. The ambassador's post in Moscow is currently considered one of the most difficult that the Federal Foreign Office has to fill. Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Russia and Germany expelled each other's diplomatic staff on several occasions. Diplomatic relations between the two countries are at a low point.

Source: www.stern.de