Berlinale publishes poster motif for 2024

Film Festival - Berlinale publishes poster motif for 2024

A blue bear on a red background: the Berlinale has released the poster motif for the upcoming edition of the Berlin International Film Festival. "The attentive, open and approachable bear symbolizes what the 74th Berlinale should focus on: the festival as an open place for our audience and the film industry," said co-director Mariette Rissenbeek on Wednesday, according to a press release. The poster will be displayed from the end of January at Potsdamer Platz in Mitte and throughout Berlin to get people in the mood for the festival, which takes place from February 15 to 25.

