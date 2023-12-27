Skip to content
Berlin Six-Day Race 2024 to be shortened to two days

The 111th Berlin Six-Day Race will be shortened from three to two race days. This was announced by the organizers on Tuesday evening. The new date is January 26 and 27, 2024, as the advance booking figures for the opener originally planned for January 25 were too weak. "The cost of racing in...

The 111th Berlin Six-Day Race will be shortened from three to two race days. This was announced by the organizers on Tuesday evening. The new date is January 26 and 27, 2024, as the advance booking figures for the opener originally planned for January 25 were too weak. "The cost of racing in front of a small audience on Thursday is too high. We therefore agreed in advance with the athletes and sponsors that this traditional event should also be held on two days to get through the difficult phase," said Valts Miltovics, event manager of the Six Day Weekend. The Berlin Cycling Association (BRV) will also be the new organizer next year.

Following the coronavirus-related cancellations in 2021 and 2022, the Six Day Berlin was restarted this year and shortened from six to three days. Attendance fell well short of the pre-pandemic figures, with only Saturday's 5500 spectators coming close to the level seen in the past.

According to Miltovics, the advance booking figures for the remaining two race days on Friday and Saturday are good. "We are now looking forward to a Six Day Weekend in January 2024 with first-class sport and a great party," says Miltovics.

The field of riders will be led by 2023 winners and two-time world champions Theo Reinhardt and Roger Kluge from Berlin. "I am a thoroughbred racer and am happy to support this tour de force so that we can perhaps return to the traditional Six Days in the future," explained Kluge in a press release.

