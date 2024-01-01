Skip to content
Berlin seals meet for an ice swim on New Year's Day

Several dozen ice swimmers from the Berlin Seal Club ventured into the Orankesee for the traditional New Year's swim. At 5 degrees, the water temperature was still comparatively warm, a spokeswoman said on Monday. "We've already had 1.2 degrees this winter." According to her, around 45 to 50 swimmers dared to enter the lake in the Berlin district of Hohenschönhausen. Some of them were in costume - sometimes with just a bow tie around their necks or a Santa hat on their heads, others with a striped suit.

According to the Berlin Seals, 190 people between the ages of 12 and almost 90 love the cold water and go swimming in all weathers. According to the club's website, this sometimes takes a lot of effort, even for the fans. "But it's fun in the community, lifts the spirits and is healthy."

Latest