Customs - Berlin seals bathe in five degree water temperature

Several dozen Berliners spent Christmas Day in the cool water, at least some of the time. On Monday, they bathed in the Orankesee lake in the Alt-Hohenschönhausen district at a temperature of around ten degrees in the air and five degrees in the water. Although it was a few degrees colder than a classic ice bath, it was certainly fresh. Even the red pointed hats and other comparatively sparse Christmas outfits didn't help. Christmas carols sung together and a mulled wine on land provided inner warmth. As every year, the spectacle was organized by the Berlin Seal Association.

Berlin Seals

Source: www.stern.de