Public prosecutor's office - Berlin policewoman charged with diversion of cocaine

Keeping confiscated cocaine for herself: The Berlin public prosecutor's office is taking a policewoman to court for alleged possession of cocaine. The 45-year-old suspect from the narcotics department must now answer for possession of narcotics in a not insignificant quantity in conjunction with breach of custody, as the authorities announced on Thursday.

According to the information, two blocks of cocaine and crack were seized during searches on January 31 last year. The 45-year-old had coordinated the searches, but had not been on site herself. Before weighing the confiscated drugs, she is said to have instructed a colleague to bring the drugs to her office. "She wanted to take over the further processing herself, she is said to have explained," the statement continued. She then allegedly kept the drugs in a safe at her home for her own use.

According to an earlier statement from the public prosecutor's office, the accused allegedly consumed the cocaine together with other police officers in early February 2023. The police eventually searched the homes and offices of three employees. According to the information provided, "cocaine-suspect substances" were found in the 45-year-old's home.

Source: www.stern.de