Berlin police hit 15-year-old daughter of clan boss

A family celebrates New Year's Eve last night in the Berlin district of Buckow. Shortly after midnight, when a police van with flashing blue lights drives through the street, a 15-year-old girl "suddenly" steps out onto the road, according to reports. It is said to be the daughter of a notorious clan leader.

The Berlin police apparently hit the 15-year-old daughter of clan boss Issa Remmo during an operation on New Year's Eve. According to the "Bild" newspaper, the accident occurred shortly after midnight in the southern and rather rural Neukölln district of Buckow. According to the report, the family had set off fireworks on the sidewalk and on the road at around 12.15 a.m. when a police car with flashing blue lights and siren drove through the street Alt-Buckow. The Mercedes van hit the 15-year-old girl near the family villa.

The Berlin police confirmed the incident, but did not give any names and did not confirm that the girl was Issa Remmo's daughter. Instead, the police explain in the official statement that a 15-year-old girl in Alt-Buckow is said to have "suddenly entered the roadway at the level of the village church" "without paying attention to the traffic". It goes on to say that there was a collision "as a result of which the teenager suffered serious injuries to her head and torso". According to the police, she was then taken to hospital by relatives.

According to reports, a policewoman also had to be treated there. As the Berlin police explain in their statement, an unknown man approached the Mercedes van after the accident and punched the driver of the emergency vehicle several times in the face with his fist. The man was then able to flee with the help of other people.

The Remmos came to Germany from Lebanon in the 1980s. Many members of the extended family have criminal records. Their crimes are mainly classified as "clan crime". The head of the family is Issa Remmo.

