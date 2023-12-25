Turn of the year - Berlin police: Biggest New Year's Eve operation in decades

After last year's riots and because of the war in Gaza, the Berlin police are planning a major operation at the end of the year. "It's the biggest police operation on New Year's Eve in recent decades," Berlin's police commissioner Barbara Slowik told the German Press Agency. "This is mainly due to the Middle East conflict, which makes the operational situation much more challenging and complex." Last year, in addition to the usual heavy fireworks in the streets, there were also many firecrackers thrown and other attacks on police officers, firefighters and paramedics in some districts of Berlin and other major cities.

Slowik announced that 2,000 to 2,500 Berlin police officers and support from Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and the federal police would be on duty on New Year's Eve. "At the same time, the number of patrol cars will be increased from the usual 150 at night to 220." In addition, there will be 500 federal police officers at the S-Bahn stations and long-distance train stations.

One of the reasons for the significant increase in police numbers is the experience of the past year. "We are significantly increasing protection for the fire department and other emergency services. And we are also very present on the streets in the relevant districts," said Slowik. In addition, there is the emotionalization caused by the conflict in the Middle East. "We assume that these emotions will also be acted out on the streets."

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de