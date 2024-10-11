Berlin plans to provide another arms assistance to Kiev by the year's end.

Germany, joined by three other nations, has declared to provide more military assistance to Ukraine this year, primarily focusing on air defense. Concurrently, Chancellor Scholz and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy are advocating for a fresh summit, this time incorporating Russian participation.

During President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit, Germany declared a 1.4 billion euro arsenal of weapons to beleaguered Ukraine. This encompasses air defense units, artillery, and drones, as announced by Chancellor Olaf Scholz prior to their meeting at the German Chancellery in Berlin. This aid package is slated for delivery before the year's end, in partnership with Belgium, Norway, and Denmark. "Germany remains steadfast in its support of Ukraine," Scholz declared. This military aid underscores that "Ukraine can count on us" and serves as a message to Russian President Vladimir Putin that his tactic of procrastination won't yield results.

The aid package involves further air defense systems like Iris-T and Skynex types, Gepard flak tanks, tank and self-propelled howitzers, combat tanks, armored vehicles, combat drones, radars, and artillery ammunition, according to Scholz. It's been common knowledge that Germany was planning to deliver such items for quite some time now. For instance, the two Skynex systems were already included in the list of military equipment set for Ukraine. Furthermore, the planned delivery of additional Gepards, howitzers, Leopard 1 combat tanks, and drones had previously been discussed, such as in a video published by the German Armed Forces.

Scholz and Zelenskyy agreed that another peace conference ought to be held, and Russia should be included: "It goes without saying that a lasting peace can only be achieved on the basis of international law. This will still require strenuous efforts." Their shared aim remains that of achieving a fair and enduring peace for Ukraine. "We will not accept a peace dictate from Russia," Scholz stressed, representing the SPD party.

Zelenskyy expressed his desire to present "realistic steps" towards peace in Berlin. Russia needs to be compelled to seek peace, and if Russia complies, the war may end by 2025. He had previously presented these strategies in London, Paris, and Rome.

Initially, Zelenskyy was scheduled to attend a Ukraine summit with 50 allied countries at the US airbase in Ramstein, Rhineland-Palatinate, on Saturday. However, the summit was postponed following the US President Joe Biden's cancellation due to Hurricane "Milton." Subsequently, Zelenskyy visited his most crucial European allies.

