Berlin plans biggest New Year's Eve operation in decades

A year ago, there were violent riots on New Year's Eve in many major cities - including Berlin. Now the capital's police want to be better prepared and are preparing for a major operation. There are fears of renewed riots at the turn of the year, mainly because of the war in Gaza.

After last year's riots and because of the Gaza war, the Berlin police are planning a major operation at the end of the year. "It's the biggest police operation on New Year's Eve in recent decades," said Berlin's police chief Barbara Slowik. "This is mainly due to the Middle East conflict, which makes the operational situation much more challenging and complex."

Last year, in addition to the usual heavy fireworks in the streets, there were also many firecrackers thrown and other attacks on police officers, firefighters and paramedics in some districts of Berlin and other major cities. Slowik announced that 2,000 to 2,500 Berlin police officers and support from Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and the federal police would be on duty on New Year's Eve. "At the same time, the number of patrol cars will be increased from the usual 150 at night to 220." In addition, there will be 500 federal police officers at the S-Bahn stations and long-distance train stations.

One of the reasons for the significant increase in police numbers is the experience of the past year. "We are significantly increasing protection for the fire department and other emergency services. And we are also very present on the streets in the relevant districts," said Slowik. In addition, there is the emotionalization caused by the conflict in the Middle East. "We assume that these emotions will also be acted out on the streets."

Wegner: Enforcing the rule of law on New Year's Eve

Berlin's Governing Mayor Kai Wegner had already announced decisive action against riots on New Year's Eve. "We have taken all the necessary precautions to ensure that the rule of law is enforced," said the CDU politician. "We know that it can be challenging in certain parts of the city. I can only appeal to everyone: Let's celebrate New Year's Eve peacefully with each other, and let's also celebrate exuberantly," Wegner said. "But anyone who attacks police and firefighters must expect a very consistent response from the rule of law."

The police will have a strong presence in places where riots can be expected. "The judiciary will also be on standby on New Year's Eve to check arrest warrants or initiate follow-up investigations," said the head of government. "We are aware that the security situation in our city has been even tenser since October 7 than it was before. We know that," said the Governing Mayor, referring to the massacre carried out by terrorists from Hamas and other extremist groups in Israel. "Of course, we are therefore looking at New Year's Eve with great attention. We have made sure that there are enough police forces on the streets of this city. That is a lesson from last year."

Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser also fears violent riots on New Year's Eve. "I am worried that New Year's Eve could once again be a day on which we have to experience blind rage and senseless violence in some cities, for example against police officers or rescue workers," the SPD politician told the Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland. At the same time, she expressed concern that the riots could be mixed with riots by radicalized Palestinians.

Read also:

Source: www.ntv.de