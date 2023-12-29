Police ban - Berlin: No pro-Palestinian demonstration on New Year's Eve

The Berlin police have banned a pro-Palestinian demonstration planned for New Year's Eve in the Neukölln district. This was stated by a police spokeswoman on request. RBB had previously reported. In view of the already volatile situation on New Year's Eve, the heated atmosphere in Neukölln and the fireworks that usually start in the early evening, the police have security concerns.

According to them, the demonstration was planned to start at 10 p.m. on Sunday evening. The announced number of participants was 100, but the police expect a much higher number.

According to the police, two further gatherings have been announced for Sunday in Berlin: another pro-Palestinian demonstration in the afternoon and a gathering in support of Israel in the evening. According to the police, these have not yet been banned.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de