Berlin MPs' salaries rise at the start of the year

Allowance for expenses - Berlin MPs' salaries rise at the start of the year

At the start of the new year, members of the Berlin state parliament will receive more money. According to the House of Representatives, the increase amounts to 4.9 percent. The so-called expense allowance for the 159 elected members of parliament will therefore amount to 7249 euros gross from January. Previously it was 6910 euros.

According to the State Members of Parliament Act, the parliamentarians' allowances are automatically adjusted to the development of earnings on January 1. The benchmark is the so-called nominal wage index, which is determined by the Berlin-Brandenburg Statistical Office. The parliamentary administration had already informed MPs of the new level of their allowances at the beginning of December. The term "diet" refers to the money MPs receive each month for their work and is intended to ensure their financial independence.

They also receive a general lump sum for regular expenses, which will be increased by 4.2 percent from the beginning of January. Previously it was 3055 euros per month, in future it will be 3184 euros. Members of parliament without their own office will receive 1000 euros less. The monthly lump sum for employing up to four staff will increase from 7125 to 7325 euros.

Link to the state parliamentary law

Source: www.stern.de

