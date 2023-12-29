Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewspeoplerelationshipberlingermanyseparationkai wegner

Berlin Mayor Wegner announces separation

Berlin's Governing Mayor Kai Wegner has announced his separation from his partner Kathleen Kantar. The 51-year-old and his partner have ended their relationship, the Senate Chancellery announced in Berlin on Friday.

 and  Lauren Adams
1 min read
Kai Wegner (CDU), Governing Mayor of Berlin, dances with his former partner Kathleen Kantar. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Kai Wegner (CDU), Governing Mayor of Berlin, dances with his former partner Kathleen Kantar. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

People - Berlin Mayor Wegner announces separation

Berlin's Governing Mayor Kai Wegner has announced his separation from his partner Kathleen Kantar. The 51-year-old and his partner have ended their relationship, the Senate Chancellery announced in Berlin on Friday.

"Kai Wegner and his partner separated a few months ago, in September of this year. They will remain friends and continue to love and care for their two children," said Senate spokesperson Christine Richter according to the statement. Further statements on the separation are not planned in order to protect the family's privacy.

Wegner, who was elected governing mayor in April, lives in Spandau. The CDU politician is divorced and the father of three children. Wegner is at the head of the black-red Senate. The separation was first reported on Friday by the "Bild" newspaper.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

An ambulance parks in front of the open door of a residential building. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Man falls and dies during tree felling work

A man has fallen and died during tree felling work in Lower Bavaria. The 51-year-old fell down the embankment due to a falling tree, the police announced on Friday. After the accident on Thursday near Perlesreut (Freyung-Grafenau district), attempts were immediately made to resuscitate the man....

 and  Wendy Allen
Members Public

Latest

In the lead after the first round in Oberstdorf: Andreas Wellinger. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Sport

Wellinger leads in Oberstdorf after first round

Andreas Wellinger is in the lead at half-time at the opening round of the Four Hills Tournament in Oberstdorf. After the first of two rounds and a formidable jump of 139.5 meters, the 28-year-old ski jumper is ahead of Ryoyu Kobayashi from Japan and Austria's Stefan Kraft. Local hero Karl...

 and  Max Becker
Members Public