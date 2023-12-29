People - Berlin Mayor Wegner announces separation

Berlin's Governing Mayor Kai Wegner has announced his separation from his partner Kathleen Kantar. The 51-year-old and his partner have ended their relationship, the Senate Chancellery announced in Berlin on Friday.

"Kai Wegner and his partner separated a few months ago, in September of this year. They will remain friends and continue to love and care for their two children," said Senate spokesperson Christine Richter according to the statement. Further statements on the separation are not planned in order to protect the family's privacy.

Wegner, who was elected governing mayor in April, lives in Spandau. The CDU politician is divorced and the father of three children. Wegner is at the head of the black-red Senate. The separation was first reported on Friday by the "Bild" newspaper.

