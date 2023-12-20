Crime - Berlin man stabbed to death in brawl: Two men on trial

Nine months after the death of a 21-year-old in an altercation between two groups of young men, the trial of two defendants has begun at the Berlin district court. The two 20-year-olds are accused of causing grievous bodily harm and participating in a brawl. One of the men also has to answer for manslaughter. He is alleged to have stabbed the victim in the upper body with a knife during the incident in the Alt-Hohenschönhausen district. At the beginning of the trial on Tuesday, it remained unclear whether the accused would comment on the charges.

The two German defendants are said to have been part of a group of around 20 people on the evening of March 18 this year. According to the investigation, a meeting with a group of around nine people took place at around 10.10 pm. The young men are said to have arranged to meet to settle an argument that had taken place around three months previously and had affected some of the men. After a brief verbal argument, the situation escalated.

According to the public prosecutor, the 21-year-old was initially punched and kicked. Finally, one of the two defendants pulled out a knife and "purposefully and forcefully" rammed it into the 21-year-old's upper body. When the injured man managed to break free and flee, he was chased by several men from the group of defendants and pushed into the street. The 21-year-old died shortly afterwards in the ambulance.

The main defendant has been in custody since the end of March, the second defendant was arrested a month later. The two men also have to answer for a further offense in the trial before a juvenile criminal chamber. They are alleged to have robbed a man of his baseball cap in July 2022 with separately prosecuted accomplices. When the man tried to defend himself, he was beaten and then injured with a knife by the main defendant. The trial will continue on December 22.

Source: www.stern.de