Roland Kaiser - Berlin Madame Tussauds honors him with a figure

Pop singer Roland Kaiser (71) can look forward to a very special Christmas present this year: the Berlin wax museum Madame Tussauds is honoring the musician with his own wax figure.

Kaiser is currently visiting London for the creation of the lifelike wax figure, where the final details are being measured. "It is an extraordinary honor for me to become part of this extraordinary collection," Roland Kaiser is quoted as saying in a press release. "I was able to experience first-hand the dedication and craftsmanship with which the talented artists at Madame Tussauds work."

Kaiser donates stage outfit for wax figure

The 71-year-old visited the "Merlin Magic Making" studios in the British capital, where many of the wax figures for the numerous museums around the world are produced. 21 artists spent a total of twelve months working on the musician's doppelganger. "It's amazing to see how many details are already recognizable," he marvels. In the end, the wax figure will be given a very special outfit: Kaiser is donating a stage look from his private collection.

The wax figure is to be unveiled in Berlin in summer 2024.

