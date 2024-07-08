Traffic - Berlin is heading for a difficult rail year in 2025

The second half of 2025 is expected to be complicated for train conductors and train drivers in Berlin and Brandenburg due to numerous construction sites. The German Railways (Deutsche Bahn) are planning not only the general renovation of the Berlin - Hamburg route but also construction sites in the southern part of the capital, with significant consequences for Berlin Südkreuz station.

New signaling technology for Berlin Südkreuz

According to DB information, the signaling technology in Berlin Südkreuz must be adapted to allow the new Dresden railway line (Berlin Südkreuz - Blankenfelde) to go into operation at the December 2025 timetable change. This requires the existing station to be temporarily equipped with an additional signaling center for Berlin Südkreuz. "For this, the entire Berlin Südkreuz station must be security-technically equipped", the railway stated.

New tracks on the route to Halle

From September 24 to December 13, 2025, construction will take place on the route to Halle. The section affected is between Berlin Südkreuz and Lutherstadt Wittenberg. There will be frequent disruptions, and the details of the traffic concept are still being worked out. However, it is certain that long-distance traffic will be rerouted throughout the entire construction period. During the construction work, tracks, points, and crossings will be renewed.

Due to the construction work on the line and the signaling technology for Berlin Südkreuz, bus replacement services are expected to be set up for regional rail traffic predictably. The details of this concept are still being worked out, as a DB spokesperson stated.

General renovation for the Berlin - Hamburg route

In the coming years, the German Railways also plan to renovate the most important routes in the national network with general renovations. The concept involves several months of complete closure and then comprehensive renovation of the lines. On the particularly important route Berlin - Hamburg, construction will take place from August 2025 to April 2026. Long-distance traffic must be rerouted during this time and will take longer between the two million-city states.

