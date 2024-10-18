Berlin is currently deliberating on categorizing Zelensky's remarks concerning nuclear weapons

Regarding the assertions made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky regarding a potential Ukrainian pursuit of nuclear weapons if NATO membership is denied, the German government is requesting clarification. At the EU summit in Brussels on Thursday, Zelensky mentioned Russia's violation of the 1994 Budapest Memorandum, as stated by German government spokesperson Wolfgang Büchner in Berlin. According to the memorandum, Ukraine relinquished its nuclear weapons, while Russia guaranteed Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty in exchange. "We observe that Russia is not adhering to this every day," said Büchner. Zelensky implied at the EU summit in Brussels that Ukraine might seek to acquire nuclear weapons to deter Moscow if it cannot join NATO. "Ukraine requires nuclear weapons for protection, or it must become a member of an alliance," stated Zelensky. "We are aware of no alliance as effective as NATO," he emphasized. Russian leader Putin labeled Zelensky's statements as a "dangerous provocation" (see entry at 17:33).

18:12 Biden warns of a challenging winter for UkraineGerman Chancellor Olaf Scholz and US President Joe Biden in Berlin underscored the close cooperation between the two countries regarding Ukraine policy. "We face a challenging winter ahead, and we must not relax or tire," Biden cautioned. "We must maintain our support. We must persevere until Ukraine achieves a fair and sustainable peace," he continued. "We stand by Ukraine's side for as long as necessary. Putin has miscalculated. He cannot sit out this conflict," Scholz also asserted, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Biden thanked the Chancellor for his commitment in supporting Ukraine. He depicted Germany as "the closest and most significant ally of my nation." Earlier, Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier had lauded the transatlantic relationship, which he declared had reached a new level under Biden.

17:33 "Dangerous provocation": Putin responds to Zelensky's remarks on nuclear weaponsPutin rejected statements made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky regarding Kyiv's potential pursuit of nuclear weapons if it cannot join NATO, labeling them as a "dangerous provocation." "This is a dangerous provocation. There will be a reaction corresponding to every step in this direction," the Russian leader told foreign journalists. He was unsure if Ukraine could develop a nuclear weapon, but added that "it's not tough in the modern world." He could definitely say, however, "that Russia will under no circumstances tolerate this happening," Putin added. Zelensky hinted in a speech in Brussels on Thursday that his country might try to acquire nuclear weapons to deter Moscow if it cannot join NATO. "Ukraine requires nuclear weapons for protection, or it must be a member of an alliance," said the Ukrainian president. "We know of no alliance as effective as NATO," he emphasized. Following the collapse of the Soviet Union, Ukraine, as part of the Budapest Memorandum of 1994, agreed to return the nuclear weapons deployed on its territory to Russia.

17:09 Putin will not attend G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro

Putin announced during an online-streamed press conference in Moscow that he would not travel to the G20 summit in November in Rio de Janeiro. He is aware of the attention surrounding Russia and the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court against him personally. "I have good friendly relations with President Lula. Should I travel there just to disrupt the work of this forum?" the Kremlin chief said. He added that Russia would find appropriate representation for the meeting of the 20 leading industrial and emerging economies in Brazil. In recent years, Putin has been represented by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at the G20 summits. Moscow considers the BRICS group summit with Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa (BRICS) and other states in the Russian city of Kazan next week as the main foreign policy event of the year. The International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant against Putin in 2023 for alleged war crimes in the attack on Ukraine, particularly for the deportation of Ukrainian children.

16:19 Russians report gradual advance in Kharkiv region

The Russian army is reportedly making headway in the Kharkiv region, according to Russian state news agency TASS, citing military sources in Moscow. Ukrainian troops allegedly abandoned their positions at the village of Lubimovka out of fear of being encircled and fled. The Russian Telegram channel Mash reported heavy losses for the Ukrainians, with around 50 dead and dozens captured. However, these Russian claims are currently unverified, and there has been no confirmation from the Ukrainian side.

15:43 Kyiv reports largest return of deceased Ukrainian soldiers since the beginning of the conflict

Kyiv has reported that it has received the remains of hundreds of soldiers killed while battling Russian invasion forces, primarily in the eastern part of the country. "501 bodies of fallen Ukrainian defenders" were returned, according to the Coordination Staff for War Prisoners Issues in Kyiv. Most of the fallen were reportedly returned from the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk, where Russian troops are currently advancing. After identification, the bodies will be handed over to their families, the coordination staff said. The exchange of prisoners and fallen soldiers is one of the few areas where Moscow and Kyiv still cooperate. This is the largest return of fallen Ukrainian soldiers since the beginning of the Russian invasion war in February 2022.

15:19 NATO Investigating Reports of North Korean Troop Deployment

NATO is examining claims of North Korean soldiers participating in Russia's assault on Ukraine. NATO Chief Mark Rutte, after a session with the alliance's defense chiefs, mentioned that at the moment, it's not confirmed that North Korean troops are actively involved in combat operations. However, conversations are ongoing with partners in the Indo-Pacific region to gather all possible proof. Rutte pointed out that the scenario may change, given North Korea's prior backing for Russia's attack on Ukraine. Previously, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol indicated that North Korea might have dispatched troops to Russia. According to intel reports, a total of 12,000 soldiers are planned to be deployed (see entry at 11:58 AM). Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also shared a similar perspective on Thursday, suggesting up to 10,000 North Korean soldiers might join Russia's side fighting against Ukraine soon.

14:50 Air Alert issued due to Unknown Aircraft in NATO's Eastern Sector

NATO implicates Russia in another airspace infringement. According to NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, an unidentified aircraft entered Romanian airspace, bordering Ukraine, without clearance on Thursday evening. Romanian authorities and the Supreme Allied Commander Europe reacted swiftly and effectively, Rutte stated at a press conference following a NATO defense ministers' meeting in Brussels. The Romanian Foreign Ministry also accuses Russia for the latest airspace violation (see entry at 08:27 AM). Romanian sources mention that two NATO's Spanish F-18 fighter jets were already alerted before the aircraft crossed the border to handle the situation. Additionally, two Romanian F-16 aircraft were deployed. Nevertheless, the pilots didn't have to intervene. About 20 minutes post the aircraft entering Romanian airspace, no more radar signal was detected. It was speculated that the aircraft might be a Russian drone that lost control. Regrettably, the fighter jets didn't pinpoint the aircraft visually, and no debris was found. The public in the area were advised to seek shelter in basements or protected spaces due to the air alert. The aircraft penetrated approximately 14 kilometers into Romanian airspace.

14:28 Putin views BRICS Countries as Major Economic Drivers

Russian President Putin opined that BRICS countries will spearhead the largest portion of global economic growth in the coming years. "The nations in our group are essentially the driving forces of global economic growth," Putin stated, who is set to host the summit in Kazan next week. He envisions constructing a robust counterweight to the West in international politics and trade. BRICS countries comprise Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, as well as Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates.

13:59 Ukraine Receives Military Aid from Canada

Ukraine can now rely on further military assistance from Canada. In Ottawa, Defense Minister Bill Blair announcements a military bundle worth over 43 million euros, including small arms, ammunition, and protective gear. Funding for the training of Ukrainian troops is also included. This package is part of the overall military aid amounting to approximately 334 million euros that Canada pledged in July.

13:45 NATO Yet to Validate Reports of North Korean Troops in Russia

NATO hasn't verified South Korean reports claiming that North Korean troops are backing Russia's fight against Ukraine. NATO Chief Mark Rutte affirms this is the current stance of the alliance, but it could alter. The alliance is in contact with South Korea to gather all data. According to South Korean intel, North Korea has deployed 1,500 soldiers to Russia to support the attack on Ukraine. The South Korean news agency Yonhap previously reported, citing intel, that Pyongyang planned to send a total of 12,000 soldiers to the front. Russia has previously denied claims that North Korean soldiers are supporting Russian troops in Ukraine.

13:27 Scholz: "Putin Has Overestimated"

Chancellor Scholz emphasizes the shared accountability for peace during US President Biden's visit. "Our position is clear: We assist Ukraine as much as possible. Simultaneously, we ensure that NATO isn't drawn into the war, preventing it from escalating into an even more devastating scenario," says the SPD politician. "This responsibility is deeply etched in our minds, and no one can relinquish it from us." Scholz emphasizes: "We stand by Ukraine's side for as long as required. Putin has overestimated; he cannot survive this war."

13:09 South Korean Intel: 1,500 North Korean Soldiers in Russia

South Korea's intelligence agency confirms the existence of North Korean soldiers being dispatched to Russia. North Korea has deployed 1,500 soldiers to Russia to support the Russian assault on Ukraine, the National Intelligence Service reveals. The agency discloses that North Korea transported its special forces to Russia by Russian naval transport ship from October 8 to 13. Previously, the South Korean news agency Yonhap had reported, citing intel, that Pyongyang planned to send four brigades with 12,000 soldiers, including special forces, to the front, which had already departed from North Korea.

12:26 Eastern Ukrainian City of Kupyansk Being Evacuated

Ukraine commences evacuating the besieged city of Kupyansk in eastern Ukraine. Around 10,000 individuals must be relocated to safety from the city and three neighboring communities due to ongoing Russian attacks, the regional governor clarifies. On Tuesday, authorities had warned that constant shelling was making dependable water and electricity supply unfeasible.

11:58 Korea: North Korea Deploys Troops to Aid Russia North Korea is reportedly sending troops to aid Russia in its invasion of Ukraine, as per South Korean intelligence. Around 12,000 soldiers, including special forces, have allegedly left North Korea, according to South Korea's Yonhap news agency. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol acknowledged this in an emergency meeting with intelligence, military, and security officials, stating that this presents a significant security threat to both South Korea and the international community. However, the presidential office did not provide details on when or how many North Korean soldiers were dispatched to Ukraine, or their role there. Similarly, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had mentioned earlier this week, "We know from our intelligence services that 10,000 soldiers from North Korea are being trained to fight against us."

11:43 Biden on Aid to Ukraine: "We Must Persist" During his visit to Germany, US President Biden emphasized the need for continued support for Ukraine. "We must not tire. We must remain steadfast," Biden stated at Schloss Bellevue, where he received the highest German honor from Federal President Steinmeier. In his speech, Biden commended Germany's political leadership for recognizing the Russian invasion as a pivotal moment in history, an attack on democracy and security in Europe. He asserted that Germany and the US have backed the courageous people of Ukraine and will continue to do so until a fair and sustainable peace becomes achievable.

11:19 Steinmeier to Biden: NATO More Powerful Due to Your Leadership Federal President Steinmeier awarded outgoing US President Biden with the Special Class Grand Cross of the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany. Under Biden's leadership, Steinmeier stated, the transatlantic alliance has grown stronger, and the partnership has become closer than ever. Regarding Russia's war against Ukraine, Steinmeier asserted that Putin had assaulted the principles of peace across Europe. "Putin thought we were weak. Putin thought we would split. But the opposite happened: NATO was stronger and more united than ever, and we owe this in large part to your leadership!" Steinmeier described this as "nothing less than a historic stroke of luck" to have Biden and his administration by our side during this most perilous moment for European history since the end of the Cold War. The last two years, he said, have shown that America is the "indispensable nation" for Europeans, and NATO the "indispensable alliance".

10:59 Xi to Attend BRICS Summit in Kazan Chinese President Xi Jinping has confirmed his attendance at the BRICS summit, according to Russia's RIA news agency. The summit will take place next week from Tuesday to Thursday in the Russian city of Kazan. Participants include leaders of Brazil, India, and South Africa. According to the Kremlin, representatives from 32 countries, including Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia, will attend. For Russian President Vladimir Putin, this is the most significant political event of the year, aiming to demonstrate that he is not isolated on the international stage despite Western sanctions over the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

10:26 Every Fourth Ukrainian Refugee Plans Long-Term Exile Nearly every fourth Ukrainian refugee in Europe plans to live permanently abroad, according to a June survey by the Ifo Institute for Economic Research. Around 35 percent want to return to Ukraine as soon as it is safe again. Only four percent plan to return soon, regardless of the security situation. Nearly eleven percent of refugees have already returned to Ukraine, while 25 percent are currently unsure. For the majority, the course of the war is a deciding factor, says Ifo migration researcher Yvonne Giesing. "The longer the conflict continues, the more can envision a future outside of Ukraine."

09:55 US Sanctions Chinese Drone Manufacturers The US has imposed sanctions on two Chinese companies for manufacturing drones for Russia's war against Ukraine. These are the first penalties against companies in China that "develop and produce complete weapon systems in partnership with Russian firms," the US Treasury Department said. The so-called Garpiya combat drones are reportedly manufactured in China. So far, the US has only sanctioned Chinese companies for delivering components to Russia that were later used in weapons production. A Russian company is also added to the sanctions list.

09:11 Ukraine Reports Russian Drone Attack In the night, 80 out of 135 Russian drones were shot down, the Ukrainian air force reports. 44 drones were diverted from their course by electronic interference and crashed on Ukrainian territory. Two drones flew into neighboring Belarus. Ten drones are still in the air over Ukraine.

08:27 Mystery Object Over Romania Sparks Alert Four fighter jets were activated over Romania last night after the military detected an unknown object on radar. The Romanian Ministry of Defense reports that a small object approached from the Black Sea and penetrated up to 14 kilometers into Romanian airspace. Visual contact was not established. The radar signal disappeared east of the city of Amzacea, and the alert was lifted. The Romanian Foreign Ministry blames Russia for the renewed violation of airspace: "We strongly condemn these violations, which once again prove Russia's reckless behavior." The NATO member shares a 650-kilometer border with Ukraine and has previously detected Russian drones in its airspace during Russia's attacks on Ukrainian targets. Fragments of Russian drones have also been found on Romanian territory near the Ukrainian border.

07:41 ISW: Russian advance at Kursk border frontIn the Russian border region of Kursk, Russian troops appear to be making headway, as suggested by an assessment from the U.S. think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW). The Russians are believed to have pushed forward in the western front sector south of Korenevo. Satellite imagery is said to verify this development. Clashes persist close to the city of Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine, with the think tank observing territorial gains by both sides along the front.

06:57 Kyiv reports immense drone assaultRussia allegedly launched another substantial drone attack, according to Ukrainian updates. The Ukrainian Air Force warned residents around the nation during the night of incoming drone strikes. The military administration of Kyiv reported early in the morning that this was one of the most extensive drone attacks against civilians and infrastructure in Ukraine. All drones headed for the capital were reportedly intercepted. The attack on Kyiv lasted over four hours and a half. The alert continues in certain areas, with no data yet on potential casualties and damage.

06:40 Ukraine in focus during Biden visitLater today, U.S. President Joe Biden will engage in discussions with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin. The primary topic of their session is likely to be supporting Ukraine in its defensive conflict against Russia. According to the White House, a meeting involving Scholz, Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is also anticipated. Besides Ukraine, the Middle East conflict will also be under scrutiny.

06:08 Russian medium: Nuclear missile unit conducts readiness drillThe Russian state-owned news outlet RIA reports, citing the Russian Ministry of Defense, that the commanders of the Russian strategic nuclear forces conducted a readiness check of their unit situated in the city of Bologoye. The exercise reportedly included maneuvers and the employment of mobile ballistic intercontinental missiles of the Yars type.

05:18 Orban labels Zelenskyy's plan "frightening"Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has characterized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's "victory plan" as "frightening." In anticipation of the EU summit, where Zelenskyy sought in vain to promote his plan, Orban wrote on Facebook that equipping Ukraine with weapons is "dangerous." Orban has been advocating negotiations with Moscow for some time and has even traveled to Kyiv and the Kremlin as a self-proclaimed intermediary, without yielding any results.

03:26 Ukraine's Foreign Ministry denies "Bild" claim about WMD creationFollowing reports of alleged intentions to rearm Ukraine with nuclear weapons, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry issued a statement. "We officially reject the accusations from unidentified sources in the 'Bild' newspaper regarding alleged plans by Ukraine to develop weapons of mass destruction," the ministry announced. "Ukraine remains committed to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, which it joined in 1994." Previously, President Zelenskyy had also rejected these claims at the NATO headquarters (see entry from 20:21).

01:33 Russians target Defense Lines at Chasiv YarRussian forces are attempting to breach Ukrainian defensive lines in the Chasiv Yar region, according to the Ukrainian state news agency Ukrinform, citing Anastasia Bobovnikova, spokesperson for the Operational Tactical Group Luhansk. Heated combat is reported near Chasiv Yar, where the Russians are attempting to locate weak spots in the defense through small probing assaults. Bobovnikova explained that the Ukrainian military's strategy is to obstruct Russian supply routes.

00:27 Heusgen Urges Lifting of Restrictions on Western Weapons UseChairman of the Munich Security Conference, Christoph Heusgen, has appealed to US President Joe Biden and Chancellor Olaf Scholz to eliminate restrictions on the utilization of Western weapons by Ukraine. This call was made in response to President Selenskyj's presented "victory plan for Ukraine". "Selenskyj's main appeals are directed at President Biden and Chancellor Scholz," Heusgen told the German editorial network. "Both can make an exceptionally significant contribution to the realization of the Selenskyj plan by lifting range restrictions and delivering effective weapons. The US President's visit to Berlin on Friday would offer a perfect opportunity for such an announcement."

23:21 US Imposes Sanctions on Russian and Chinese Companies for Garpiya Drone ProductionThe U.S. Department of the Treasury will levy penalties on a Russian-Chinese business alliance involved in developing and manufacturing long-range drones. Known as Garpiya drones, Russia has used them in the conflict in Ukraine. The weapons are manufactured in Russia, while Chinese companies supply components and technology. The US sanctions target three companies and one individual.

