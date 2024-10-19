Berlin expresses thoughts on the potential presence of North Korean soldiers in Ukraine.

It seems that North Korea and Russia are boosting their military ties even further. Besides dispatching artillery shells and missiles, South Korea's spy agency suggests that numerous troops are being readied for service in Ukraine. Now, Germany's political leadership is expressing anxiety towards Kim's leader.

A representative from Germany's Foreign Office stated to Reuters, "We've noticed an intensifying military collaboration between North Korea and Russia, such as weapons deliveries. This is highly concerning for us." They further highlighted, "We're also closely monitoring the recent protests about North Korea preparing to send troops to aid Russia's war efforts against Ukraine." They persuaded North Korea to halt any backing of Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine immediately.

Previously, reports emerged from South Korea and Ukraine suggesting that North Korea isn't just aiding Russia with rockets during their attacks. As per South Korea's Yonhap news agency, citing counterintelligence sources, North Korea has decided to send a total of 12,000 soldiers to Russia.

As per South Korea's intelligence agency, approximately 1,500 soldiers have already been sent to support Russia in their conflict against Ukraine. These soldiers, according to data from the NIS (National Intelligence Service), were transported to Vladivostok on Russian vessels, where they are being prepared for engagement in the Ukrainian war.

The NIS adds that these soldiers will be equipped with Russian uniforms and false identities to mask their true origins. South Korea's intelligence agency supports this information with satellite photos and facial recognition software, which they collaborated on with Ukraine's intelligence agency.

NATO: Not enough proof yet of presence

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused North Korea of preparing thousands of troops to support the Russian army on Thursday. NATO Chief Mark Rutte stated there wasn't enough evidence to validate the presence of North Korean soldiers in Russia. US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin echoed this sentiment.

The deployment of soldiers would pose a significant risk of escalating the conflict, stated Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrij Sybiha in Kyiv, advocating for an "instant and strong response" from Ukraine's allies. Should this occur, "it would be the opening gambit towards a worldwide war," said Ukrainian President Zelenskyy. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol also mentioned a significant security risk "not only for our nation, but also for the global community" during an emergency meeting with intelligence, military, and security officials.

North Korea now maintains around 1.28 million active soldiers, as per recent statistics from South Korea, placing it among the world's largest standing armies. The authorities in Pyongyang have spearheaded the development of ballistic missiles and a nuclear weapons program. However, the soldiers lack real combat experience and their equipment is less advanced than that of other nations.

The EU's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, expressed concern over the potential deployment of North Korean troops in Ukraine, stating, "The Commission is closely monitoring this situation and strongly urges North Korea to adhere to international law and peacekeeping principles." Additionally, the EU's Defense Ministers Council discussed the possibility of imposing sanctions on North Korea if they were to assist Russia in its war efforts.

