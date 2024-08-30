- Berlin Experiences Its Most Scorching Summer and highest Sunshine Levels

Berlin enjoyed a summer filled with plenty of sunshine and sweltering heat. The city averaged a temperature of 19.7 degrees Celsius over the last three months, making it the hottest German state as per initial figures from the German Weather Service (DWD). This figure was 1.9 degrees Celsius higher than the traditional average for the 1961-1990 reference period.

June and August were surprisingly arid, but the average rainfall still amounted to 185 liters per square meter. Berlin also took the crown for the sunniest state with 780 hours of sunshine, a significant increase from the standard 664 hours.

Across the country, summer was excessively warm, with an average temperature of 18.5 degrees Celsius, rising 2.2 degrees above the reference period average. Despite failing to set any records, DWD declared it as "the 28th consecutive warm summer". The last three months, however, were marked by consistent changes; starting with lower temperatures and reaching boiling point only towards the end.

Despite the prolonged heat, there were occasional rain showers that brought a refreshing change to the city. The city's weather during these summer months was a mix of heat and rain, a stark contrast to the usual prolonged sunshine.

Read also: