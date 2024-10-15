Berlin-based Waldorf school pupils suffering from severe diphtheria outbreak

It's uncommon for diphtheria to surface in Germany due to the country's high vaccination rate. Yet, unfortunately, a 10-year-old kid from Berlin is currently battling this potentially fatal infectious disease. Information provided by the "Märkische Allgemeine" suggests that the student from the Waldorf school isn't vaccinated against the disease-causing agent.

The Berlin healthcare department has confirmed the report, revealing that the child is in critical condition. He required "invasive ventilation" in a Berlin hospital and was given both antitoxins and antibiotics to aid his recovery.

The infected student studied at a Waldorf school in Berlin-Spandau, according to the Daily Mirror. The health department confirmed the incidence of diphtheria to the newspaper. In response, the department immediately implemented various measures – tracing contacts, isolating the home, monitoring health, and checking vaccination records.

Diphtheria is a severe bacterial illness that can impact the skin or throat, causing symptoms such as skin sores or sore throat, accompanied by fever. The illness can lead to fatality. Although Germany's high vaccination rate significantly reduces its prevalence, the child reportedly did not receive the necessary vaccination. Insiders told Bild newspaper that the kid's parents neglected the vaccination advice.

According to reports, the young patient is suffering from tonsillar diphtheria, the most common form of the disease. As the disease progresses, airways may narrow, causing it to often be referred to as the "strangling angel of children." Diphtheria transmits via droplet infection, prompting the authorities to identify the child's direct contacts as a precautionary measure. According to Bild report, another individual was found to have contracted the disease, but fortunately, this individual was vaccinated, and the case was relatively mild.

The European Union expressed concern over the diphtheria case in Germany, emphasizing the importance of vaccination for public health. The Berlin Waldorf school where the infected student studied has temporarily closed to carry out thorough sanitization and vaccination checks for its students.

