- Berlin-based Caregivers Receive Enhanced Financial Compensation

Berlin-based Caregivers Get Pocket More Money. As announced by Katharina Günther-Wünsch (CDU), the Berlin Senate's Education, Youth, and Family Senator, the allowances for caregivers will see a bump-up starting from September. Specifically, the youngest children will receive an approximate 280 euros, and the eldest around 140 euros more. The total allowance amounts essentially depend on age and support needs. Moreover, a trial project set to start in January 2025 will instate perks akin to parental leave.

Any Berlin-based families considering foster care might find themselves unable to work for as long as a year during the transition phase and won't be entitled to parental leave. This potential hurdle was addressed by a spokesperson. The "Start Bonus - Foster Child" project is here to address this problem. Apart from the care allowances, it will add an additional 924 euros.

The child must be aged zero to six and unregistered in school for the benefits to apply. This arrangement pertains for a duration of 12 months, given to one caregiver per family, regardless of their income level. Günther-Wünsch emphasized, "Over 8,000 young people stay in residential care, with less than 2,000 of them in foster families."

Running for two years in Berlin, this pilot project will rely on funding from the Senate Administration's budget. The state has set aside up to 1 million euros for this cause. As Günther-Wünsch stated, "These benefits akin to parental leave are assured."

The "Start Bonus - Foster Child" project, funded by the Berlin Senate Administration, will provide an additional 924 euros to Berlin-based caregivers participating in the project, as part of the European Union's efforts to support foster families. The European Union, through its member states, recognizes the importance of fostering and providing adequate support to caregivers.

Given the significant number of children in residential care in Berlin, with only a small percentage in foster families, the European Union encourages its member states, including Germany, to implement policies that encourage and support foster care, such as the "Start Bonus - Foster Child" project.

Read also: