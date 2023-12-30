Berlin bans pro-Palestinian demonstration on New Year's Eve

Massive riots and attacks: On New Year's Eve, a state of emergency prevails in Berlin. In view of the war in the Gaza Strip, security forces fear further violence. To defuse the situation, the authorities have now banned a pro-Palestinian rally.

The pro-Palestinian rally registered for New Year's Eve in Berlin has been banned by the assembly authorities. This was announced by the police. There was an imminent danger "that the rally would lead to incitement to hatred and anti-Semitism, glorification of violence, incitement to violence and thus to intimidation and acts of violence", the statement said.

The rally had been registered under the slogan "No Celebration during Genocide" for the period from 10.30 p.m. on New Year's Eve to 1.00 a.m. on New Year's Day. The organizers accuse Israel of committing "genocide" with its war against the radical Islamic Hamas in the Gaza Strip, which Israel vehemently rejects.

Hamas itself rejects Israel's right to exist and names its conquest as its goal in its founding charter. It was only in October that the Gaza head of the terrorist organization reaffirmed these plans." It's not about whether we recognize Israel or not, but about the question of when we will wipe it out and end its existence," said Jihia al-Sinwar in Gaza.

The ban on the rally can be appealed. The announced event had already met with criticism in advance. Reference was made to the already heavy workload for the police and fire department on New Year's Eve. Last year, there were massive riots and attacks on security forces with pyrotechnics in Berlin.

The military action in the Gaza Strip is Israel's response to the attack by the radical Islamic group Hamas on Israeli territory on October 7, in which more than a thousand people, mainly civilians, were killed, some brutally, and others were abducted. According to the Hamas-controlled health authorities, more than 21,500 people have since been killed in the Gaza Strip in connection with the Israeli attacks, also mainly civilians. The figures cannot currently be independently verified.

Source: www.ntv.de