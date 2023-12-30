Berlin authorities ban pro-Palestinian rally on New Year's Eve

The rally had been registered under the slogan "No Celebration during Genocide" for the period from 10.30 p.m. on New Year's Eve to 1 a.m. on New Year's Day. The organizers accuse Israel of committing "genocide" with its war against the radical Islamic Hamas in the Gaza Strip, which Israel vehemently rejects.

An appeal can be lodged against the ban on the rally. The announced event had already met with criticism in advance. Reference was made to the already heavy workload for the police and fire department on New Year's Eve. Last year, there were massive riots and attacks on security forces with pyrotechnics in Berlin.

Israel' s military action in the Gaza Strip is a reaction to the attack by the radical Islamic group Hamas on Israeli territory on October 7, in which more than a thousand people, mainly civilians, were killed, some brutally, and others were abducted. According to the Hamas-controlled health authorities, more than 21,500 people have since been killed in the Gaza Strip in connection with the Israeli attacks, also mainly civilians.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de