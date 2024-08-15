- Berlin and Hamburg together?

Berlin's Interior and Sports Senator Iris Spranger (SPD) is aiming for a collaboration with Hamburg in the event of a possible German Olympic bid. She sees a "charming" aspect of a national bid in a "sporting tandem with the Hanseatic city of Hamburg, but also with other cities: That would be a remarkable sign of unity 50 years after reunification if the Games were held in the two largest cities in the west, Hamburg, and in the east, Berlin," the 62-year-old told the German Press Agency. According to dpa information, talks with the Hanseatic city have already taken place. For Spranger, cooperation with the Hanseatic city would present an emotional and diverse image of Germany to the world: "That would be something: the Hamburg mix of big city, coolness with maritime flair and Berlin, the international metropolis, the sports metropolis and the greenest metropolis in Germany."

Berlin in dialogue with other regions

The president of the Berlin State Sports Federation, Thomas Härtel, speaks in the context of the so-called dialogue procedure of talks also with other cities and regions. A central point here is the "One Village" demanded by the International Olympic Committee, i.e. a central Olympic village. However, the possibility of an "Olympic village in or around Berlin as well as the equestrian events and the football tournament in North Rhine-Westphalia - similar to now at the Games in France - would not stand in the way of One Village," said Härtel to dpa.

"Berlin can host international major events"

But one thing is certain for the 73-year-old: "For a bid in 2036, it's not possible without Berlin, 100 years after the Games in Berlin. And in 2040, 50 years after reunification, Berlin must also be involved. That's what many international functionaries have also told us now in Paris. Berlin is an important anchor for the bid."

Senator Spranger also sees the foundations laid in the capital for the staging of international major events. The European Football Championship showed that "Berlin can host international major events. The sports metropolis of Berlin has the necessary infrastructure, logistical know-how, experience and competencies to host global sporting events to the highest standard. The Special Olympics World Games 2023 were also a great and internationally recognized success for Berlin."

Both Spranger and Härtel, however, emphasize that the entire society must be sensitized to the Olympic Games. Härtel, who spent four days at the Games in Paris, raves about the euphoric atmosphere in the French capital: "How the people celebrated and were enthusiastic was infectious. A gold medal for the fans and visitors, they visibly showed how people can live together in peace and harmony."

Federal government prefers Games in the year 2040

The federal government has officially cleared the way for a German Olympic bid. Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) signed the basic agreement with the German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB) and the federal states and cities interested in a bid at the beginning of August at the Summer Games in Paris.

Previously, the federal cabinet had given the green light for the support of politics for a new German Olympic attempt. In this, the federal government clearly prefers a bid for the Summer Games in 2040. For Härtel, however, the eastern German federal states would then have to be involved as venues - 50 years after reunification.

Berlin and Paris could form a joint bid for future Olympic Games. The charisma of Paris and Berlin's infrastructure and sports prowess could create a compelling proposition.

In discussions about a potential German Olympic bid in 2036 or 2040, the importance of Berlin as an anchor for the bid has been emphasized by international functionaries, even during visits to Paris.

