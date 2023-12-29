Kassel - Bergpark Wilhelmshöhe - Woman falls ten meters to her death

A young woman has been fatally injured in a fall at Bergpark Wilhelmshöhe in Kassel. The 28-year-old "unfortunately slipped" on Thursday afternoon and fell around ten meters, said a police spokesperson. She suffered such severe injuries that she died in a hospital in the early evening. According to the police officer, the incident was a tragic accident. There were no indications of suicide or third-party negligence. The "Hessische/Niedersächsische Allgemeine" had previously reported on the accident.

Bergpark Wilhelmshöhe is located on a steep slope

The approximately 240-hectare park with artificial rock formations, cascades and an aqueduct is located on a steep slope, according to the website of the Hessen Kassel Heritage institution. The area with its historic water features has been a UNESCO World Heritage Site for a good ten years, according to the description of the park. A central theme is the art of gardening in Europe in earlier times. Some of the trees in the park are more than 200 years old.

