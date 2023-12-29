Kassel - Bergpark Wilhelmshöhe: operator regrets fatal accident

Following the fatal accident at Bergpark Wilhelmshöhe in Kassel, the operator of the park, Hessen Kassel Heritage, is shocked. "We deeply regret this tragic accident," said the institution's deputy director, Edda von Spiegel, in a statement on Friday. "Our thoughts are with the relatives of the young woman."

The safety of visitors to the Bergpark and all other facilities is always a top priority, emphasized von Spiegel. "Our employees carry out regular checks of the publicly accessible areas to ensure the safety of our guests."

On Thursday afternoon, a 28-year-old woman was fatally injured in a fall in the Bergpark. According to the police, the woman "accidentally slipped" in the area of the water cascades below the Hercules statue in the presence of friends and fell backwards about ten meters. She suffered such serious injuries that she died in a hospital in the early evening.

According to the police, the incident was a tragic accident. There were no indications of suicide or external negligence. Nevertheless, as is usual in such cases, the Kassel criminal investigation department has begun an investigation.

According to the institution, there have been no comparable incidents in the museums, palaces and parks of Hessen Kassel Heritage to date. The park regulations stipulate certain rules of conduct for the protection of all park guests, park rangers check compliance at regular intervals and inform park guests accordingly.

"We would like to take this opportunity to once again appeal to all our visitors to adhere to the park rules and stay on the designated park paths," said von Spiegel. Hessen Kassel Heritage fully supports the police investigation and is in close contact with the authorities. "The results of the investigations must first be awaited before any further conclusions can be drawn."

Bergpark Wilhelmshöhe with its historic trick fountains, which has been a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 2013, is a popular excursion destination. The approximately 240-hectare park with artificial rock formations, cascades and an aqueduct is laid out on a steep slope, according to the Hessen Kassel Heritage website.

Hessen Kassel Heritage

Source: www.stern.de