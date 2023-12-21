Transport services - BER sets up pick-up zone for intermediaries such as Uber or Bolt

The operators of the capital's BER airport have set up a pick-up area for transport service providers such as Bolt, Freenow and Uber. Passengers who want to use these services should be able to find the vehicle they have ordered more easily and quickly, according to the airport. Previously, drivers and passengers had to meet somewhere on the 400-metre-long driveway in front of the terminal building. Now there is a special area designated as a "Ride App Pick up" where the vehicles are allowed to stop.

The pick-up zone will initially remain in a test phase for three months. If the trial is successful, the area will be made permanent. "We want to provide our passengers with as seamless a transition as possible between the different modes of transport," said Thomas Hoff Andersson, BER Managing Director responsible for operations. "At the same time, drivers are prevented from picking up passengers in the middle of the lane and obstructing the flow of traffic."

There are strict rules for ride-hailing companies at BER. Unlike conventional cabs, drivers are not allowed to wait for passengers at BER. They are only allowed to drive onto the site if a ride has been ordered from them via an app.

There are also special regulations for cabs. Only 1,000 cabs - 500 from Brandenburg and 500 from Berlin - have a license to stand at the airport and allow passengers arriving there to board. Unlicensed cabs are allowed to take passengers to BER, but they are not allowed to pick anyone up there unless they have been booked in advance. BER also set up a special area for cabs in September where passengers can board and alight. Since then, they are no longer allowed to enter the "Kiss & Fly" short-term parking area.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de