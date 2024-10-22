beloved manager Flick rejoices in his revival at Barcelona

The decision by FC Barcelona to appoint Hansi Flick as their new head coach drew a few raised eyebrows in Germany, considering his reputation had taken a hit following his time with the national team. However, it appears Barcelona made the right choice.

Jupp Heynckes, a renowned figure in football, recently spoke about Flick's impressive stint with Barcelona. The 59-year-old's work has been commendable, impressing the experts in Barcelona. A year ago, it was hard to imagine such praise. On September 10, 2023, Flick was let go from the German national team after they lost a friendly match to Japan 1:4. Prior to this, Flick had failed to advance past the group stage at the World Cup in Qatar with the national team. The Amazon documentary, "All or Nothing," which offered a glimpse into Flick's unsuccessful World Cup campaign, further damaged his reputation as the once-revered "star whisperer."

Suddenly, Flick seemed to have lost his shine. But a year later, the landscape had changed. Heynckes learned from his Spanish contacts that Flick had gained significant respect due to his demeanor and conduct. FC Barcelona was at the top of La Liga table with just one defeat - a wild 2:4 against Osasuna. The only downside was the performance against Osasuna. Otherwise, Barcelona had secured victories in all other matches.

The new generation of La Masia graduates was finally making its mark. La Masia, Barcelona's famous youth academy, had produced a plethora of talented players over the years, but some had failed to live up to expectations recently. One such player, Ansu Fati, had returned from a loan spell with English side Brighton and was back in the Barcelona squad.

The most prominent La Masia graduate in Flick's team was the captivating Lamine Yamal, who had also impressed German fans during the summer's EM. However, Yamal was not alone. Padri, Gavi, Fermín López, Marc Casadó, Marc Bernal, Héctor Fort, Alejandro Balde, and Pau Cubarsi were all part of the squad. What made this octet special was their potential for great careers. Pedri and Gavi had already won the "Golden Boy" award for Europe's best young player in recent years. With the 17-year-old Cubarsi, Barcelona might have its next football sensation in defense.

Flick was praised in Barcelona not only for the impressive results in the current season but also for the integration and continuous development of the homegrown talents. For a financially strapped club, this was crucial, as these players had not come at any transfer costs and represented the Catalan roots of Barcelona for the fans. The club was a significant institution in the politically semi-autonomous region.

Barcelona's football style under Flick was reminiscent of the glory days of the 2010s. While Flick was not a disciple of Pep Guardiola, his philosophy was closer to Guardiola's than, for instance, Xavi's, who had been on the sidelines the previous season. In concrete terms, Barcelona typically had around 65% possession and attempted to control the game through an advancing four-man defense. Usually, both center-backs and right-back Jules Koundé played a part in the opening play, from where the ball reached Pedri, the anchor point in Flick's system.

The technical skills of players like Pedri or even young Gavi enabled Barcelona to maneuver the ball between tightly packed opponent lines. This was particularly effective against aggressive pressing, as opponents often struggled to keep up. Flick's team also relied on tactical adjustments, such as overloading the right wing with Koundé, Yamal, and Raphinha, forcing the opposing defense to shift their focus.

This tactical orientation made the upcoming Champions League group stage encounter with Bayern Munich more intriguing. Bayern, under the guidance of Vincent Kompany, was also focused on controlling the ball and dictating the tempo. The match promised to be a fierce battle in the midfield, with Bayern's Musiala and Palhinha providing the pressing qualities needed for the first time in the season.

Barcelona was especially vulnerable when their counter-pressing after ball losses failed, and their high defensive line was attacked. Due to the aggressive advance of defenders in possession, an empty field strip sometimes formed, which opponents like Michael Olise and Serge Gnabry could exploit.

Beyond the tactical complexities, the reunion of Flick and Lewandowski with Bayern would be a major attraction. Lewandowski continued to score prolifically at the age of 36, preparing to face his successor Harry Kane in the Champions League. Both Flick and Lewandowski's departures from Munich had not been entirely peaceful, but they did not leave behind any lingering resentment. Despite Flick's win rate as the national team coach falling below 50%, his tenure with Bayern Munich was generally successful.

In the bloom of 2021, Flick ultimately chose to conclude his stint when he was presented with the opportunity to seize his cherished position, serving as the head coach of the national team. This dream swiftly transformed into a horror story. It now appears as an unexpected turn of events that Flick, hailing from the Palatinate region, would accomplish the esteemed task of subduing the formidable FC Barcelona three years henceforth.

