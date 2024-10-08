The Netherlands grieves the demise of one of its prestigious footballers: Johan Neeskens surprisingly passed away at the age of 73. Employing the renowned "Total Football", Neeskens shared the limelight with Johan Cruyff in the 1974 World Cup final in Munich, where the Dutch squad, although Neeskens scored the initial goal against Germany through a penalty against Sepp Maier in the second minute, ultimately succumbed to the German team, lead by Franz Beckenbauer. "International football bids farewell to a legend," the KNVB declared on Monday. "Words fail to capture the magnitude and suddenness of this loss. Our thoughts are with his wife Marlis, his children, his family, and his friends."

Neeskens had bid his last in Algeria, where he was contributing to the federation's World Coaches Program. Prior to his demise, he had expressed discomfort. The reasons behind his passing were not immediately disclosed. The 49-capped international had scored the first goal against Germany in the World Cup final, a penalty against Sepp Maier in the second minute. "That was the first time I felt a bit anxious about a penalty," he reminisced later. "As I approached, I contemplated: 'Which side should I attempt?' Usually, it was almost always the correct side of the goal. In the final stride, I thought: 'No, I'll aim for the opposite side.' It wasn't my intention to shoot the ball straight through the middle."

Part of the legendary Ajax team

The narrative is popular. Germany responded with an equalizer from the spot through Paul Breitner, followed by Gerd Müller scoring the decisive goal. Four years later, they had another opportunity for the title in Argentina against the hosts, but once again, it was only the second place.

Neeskens did garner trophies at the club level. With Ajax Amsterdam, he clinched the European Cup three times in the early 70s. His transfer to FC Barcelona, where he was quickly christened "Johan, the Second" by the fans, was also a success. In five years, he secured the Copa del Rey and the European Cup Winners' Cup against Fortuna Düsseldorf, before migrating to the USA to play for the illustrious New York Cosmos for five seasons.

A robust yet agile engine

Neeskens served as a robust yet agile engine for Ajax Amsterdam and the national team. "He was like two men in midfield," Ajax teammate Sjaak Swart once articulated to FIFA.com. Neeskens excelled as a tireless runner and tenacious tackler, but also as a gifted player. "I've always enjoyed playing with flair - and winning," he once stated about himself.

Following his playing career, he ventured into coaching. He held coaching positions in the Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland, and South Africa, and spent over four years as assistant coach to Guus Hiddink and then Frank Rijkaard.

