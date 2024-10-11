Beloved Doraemon voice actress, Nobuyo Oyama, bids farewell at the age of 90.

Oyama passed away on September 29, as revealed by Actors 7 agent, attributing it to old age. They acknowledged the delay in their statement, expressing gratitude for the compassion extended towards Oyama during her life, stating, "We are deeply grateful for your kindness."

A private funeral was held for Oyama, attended by family members, per the agency's announcement.

Oyama gained renown for voicing the titular character in the "Doraemon" TV show, airing from 1979 to 2005. One of three shows in the popular Doraemon series, it gained prominence, particularly in markets such as Hong Kong and Vietnam.

The franchise boasted numerous animated films, video games, music albums, and manga series. Doraemon, a futuristic blue-and-white robotic cat, helps Nobita, a struggling young boy, by using gadgets from the 22nd century, stored in a pocket in his stomach.

According to NHK, Japan's public broadcaster, Oyama was born in Tokyo. Prior to Doraemon, she starred in NHK's puppet show "Boo Foo Woo," running from 1960 to 1967.

However, it was her iconic role in Doraemon that caused her global fame, so much so that the 1979 series is now known as the "Oyama edition" to differentiate it from other Doraemon adaptations.

Upon hearing the news of Oyama's death, tributes poured in on social media from fans worldwide, expressing their condolences and reminiscing about her impactful voice in their childhoods.

Kazuhiko Inoue, known for voicing Kakashi in "Naruto" and other popular series like "JoJo's Bizarre Adventure" and "Demon Slayer," tweeted, "Thank you so much, Nobuyo Oyama, for your unwavering support since the beginning of my career. I am truly grateful for your years of hard work."

Users on social media shared their memories, "When I think about Doraemon, Nobuyo Oyama's voice comes to mind," one wrote. Another tweeted, "Ever since I can remember, I've loved Doraemon, and I owe it to Nobuyo Oyama."

The loss of Oyama was felt just months after Noriko Ohara, the voice of Nobita, passed away in July.

The fame of the "Doraemon" series extended beyond Japan, reaching markets like Hong Kong and Vietnam in Asia.Nobuyo Oyama's voice and portrayal of Doraemon's character resonated with audiences across the world, including communities in Asia.

