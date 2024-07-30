- Bella Hadid apologizes for Adidas glitter and blames herself

Model Bella Hadid has spoken out about the controversial advertising campaign with sportswear giant Adidas. "I'm shocked, I'm appalled, and I'm disappointed by the lack of sensitivity that went into this campaign," she wrote in an Instagram story.

Adidas had chosen Hadid to promote a running shoe designed for the 1972 Olympic Games. The Israeli government took issue with Hadid being selected as the face of the campaign, given her father's Palestinian background and her own history of controversial statements online. Israel has also accused the model of making anti-Israel and antisemitic remarks.

Bella Hadid: unaware of historical connection

During the 1972 Munich Olympics, Palestinian terrorists carried out an attack on the Israeli team, killing 11 athletes and officials.

After facing backlash, Adidas announced they would be changing the campaign. Now, Hadid has spoken out: "Before the campaign was published, I was unaware of the historical connection to the horrifying events of 1972." She stated that her team and Adidas should have known, and she should have done more research.

Hadid also addressed antisemitism: "I do not condone hate in any form, including antisemitism."

Bella Hadid expressed regret over her lack of knowledge about the historical connection between the Adidas campaign and the 1972 Munich Olympics, stating, "Before the campaign was published, I was unaware of the historical connection to the horrifying events of 1972." Since the controversy, Hadid has made it clear that she does not support antisemitism, asserting, "I do not condone hate in any form, including antisemitism."

Read also: