Russian war of aggression - Belgorod reports deaths from major Ukrainian attack

The authorities in the Russian border region of Belgorod have reported a major Ukrainian attack with at least two fatalities.

Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov announced on Telegram in the afternoon that the Ukrainian army had fired on the center of the regional capital of the same name, Belgorod. Two children were killed and other people were injured. This information could not initially be independently verified. There has been no official reaction from Kiev for the time being.

People should hide in shelters

In the meantime, Governor Gladkov called on the people of Belgorod to hide in shelters. At the same time, there were complaints from residents that several air-raid shelters were apparently locked and therefore inaccessible. Videos of numerous columns of smoke and burning cars were also circulating on social networks. Some recordings also showed the sound of explosions and people screaming.

Belgorod borders on Ukraine and has been repeatedly shelled since the war began almost two years ago. However, the damage and casualty figures are disproportionate to those in Ukraine, which is under attack from Russia. It was only last Friday night that Russia launched its heaviest attack on the neighboring country to date. According to official Ukrainian figures, at least 39 people were killed.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de