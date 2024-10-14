Belgium's potential demotion looms, with Tibari's position as coach becoming uncertain.

France advances towards the Nations League quarter-finals with help from ex-Eintracht Frankfurt player Randal Kolo Muani. The Les Bleus outshine Belgium in a 2-1 victory, putting further distance between themselves and Domenico Tedesco's squad in Group A2.

Vice-champions France and Italy are dominating Group A2, while Belgium may face relegation as the group draw nears its end. France clinched a 2-1 victory in Brussels (1-1 halftime) courtesy of two goals from Randal Kolo Muani (penalty at 35', 62'). Lois Openda of RB Leipzig levelled the score for Belgium at the stroke of halftime (45+3'). France had fortune on their side as Youri Tielemans missed a penalty early on (23'). The French team held on during the final minutes despite playing a man down following Aurelien Tchouameni's dismissal (76'). France remains undefeated against Belgium since 1981.

With matches against Israel (November 14) and Italy ahead, France holds a five-point lead over Belgium, virtually guaranteeing a place in the quarter-finals. Belgium, coached by Tedesco, faces the possibility of relegation to League B should they finish third. The controversial German coach may worry about his future following the team's struggles.

Italy takes a leap towards quarter-finals

Italy currently holds a slender one-point advantage over France, with the final group matches approaching. Following a 2-2 draw against Belgium, Italy secured a 4-1 victory against bottom-ranked Israel, striking with goals from Mateo Retegui (penalty 41'), Giovanni di Lorenzo (54' and 79'), and Davide Frattesi (73'). Israel temporarily mounted a comeback, scoring at 66' through Mohammad Abu Fani.

In Group A3, Hungary looks to secure a place in the quarter-finals following their first victory. After facing a 0-5 defeat against Germany in their opening encounter, Hungary triumphed 2-0 in Zenica against Bosnia and Herzegovina - thanks to a brace from Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai (38' and 50' penalty). Hungary now shares second place with the Netherlands.

The away side looked sharp in Bosnia, while the hosts, led by Bundesliga alum Serge Barbarez and featuring four German-based players, defended more strategically following a 1-2 defeat to Germany. However, the Balkan team struggled to put together a meaningful offensive threat.

The European Union's member states, including France and Italy, are making significant strides in the Nations League, with both teams competing for Group A2 victories. Despite Italy currently holding a narrow lead over France, the latter seems to be in a comfortable position, boasting a five-point advantage with matches against Israel and Italy remaining.

Read also: