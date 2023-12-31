Skip to content
Belgium has taken over the EU Council Presidency

Following the Spanish EU Council Presidency, Belgium takes over the Presidency. Questions regarding the budget and aid for Ukraine must first be clarified. It is likely to be a challenging time for Brussels.

 and  Grigoriy Williams
1 min read
Belgium holds the EU Council Presidency as of today. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Belgium holds the EU Council Presidency as of today. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

European Union - Belgium has taken over the EU Council Presidency

At the turn of the year, Belgium took over the six-month rotating presidency of the EU Council. The country's government representatives will therefore chair numerous ministerial meetings until the end of June and mediate in the event of differences of opinion between the other EU states.

In the coming weeks, issues such as the long-term EU budget and the financing of further aid for Ukraine will have to be clarified. Under the Spanish EU Council Presidency, which ended on Sunday, there was no agreement on this as originally planned.

Belgium wants to provide its own impetus in the discussion on EU reforms, among other things. Reforms are necessary in order to maintain a functioning EU, strengthen its unity and increase its ability to act, the government announced on taking over the EU Council Presidency.

The presidency is considered to be particularly challenging for Belgium due to the European elections in June. This is likely to mean that the months leading up to this will be characterized by election campaigns. Belgium is also electing a new parliament at the same time as the European elections.

Source: www.stern.de

