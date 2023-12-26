Beleaguered Purdy goes down in NFL Giants duel

The Philadelphia Eagles turn things around in the NFL, winning against the New York Giants after three defeats. The Baltimore Ravens manage a victory with an exclamation mark, dominating the top game. 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy experiences a pitch-black day.

The Baltimore Ravens have clearly won the top game in the American Football League against the San Francisco 49ers. With the 33:19 victory on Christmas Day, the Ravens also set the tone for the playoffs starting in the new year. Baltimore is the best NFL team with twelve wins and three defeats, while the 49ers lost for the fourth time in their 15th game of the season.

For San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy, it was probably the most difficult game of his career. The Ravens intercepted four of the playmaker's passes and didn't need much more. Purdy, who was substituted in the final quarter with an ailment, had to concede three turnovers right from the start.

His counterpart Lamar Jackson, on the other hand, threw two passes within just 18 seconds in the third quarter, which led to touchdowns. In between, Purdy lost the ball again. With the score at 30:12 in Baltimore's favor, the game was decided early on.

Giants extremely diminished in sporting terms

After three defeats in a row, the Philadelphia Eagles managed their eleventh win of the season in a 33-25 home victory against the New York Giants. Quarterback Jalen Hurts threw a touchdown pass and passed for a total of 301 yards to his teammates. The Giants, four-time Super Bowl winners, lost for the tenth time this season and no longer have a chance of making the playoffs.

Once again, the Giants tried a lot of things and swapped quarterbacks during the game. Starter Tommy DeVito stayed out after a weak first half and was replaced by Tyrod Taylor for the second half, who gave his team new momentum. His best play: a 69-yard touchdown pass to Darius Slayton with five minutes remaining. The final score, however, was an interception in the end zone by Kelee Ringo with the clock running out.

Source: www.ntv.de